Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.94

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.94 and last traded at $45.92, with a volume of 206122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kaman from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kaman in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Kaman alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KAMN

Kaman Trading Up 0.4 %

Kaman Announces Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaman

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAMN. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Kaman by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Kaman by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Kaman by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kaman by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kaman by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kaman

(Get Free Report)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.