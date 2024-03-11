Kampmann Melissa S. Purchases New Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Kampmann Melissa S. purchased a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Xylem during the third quarter worth $2,752,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 6.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 39,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 10.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 75,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Xylem by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 156,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Xylem by 19.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Xylem Trading Down 0.6 %

Xylem stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.30. The company had a trading volume of 65,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.84. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $128.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

