Kampmann Melissa S. Purchases Shares of 32,720 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Kampmann Melissa S. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000. Hologic comprises about 2.2% of Kampmann Melissa S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 91.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Hologic by 42.2% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOLX. StockNews.com cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Trading Down 1.2 %

HOLX traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,365. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $87.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

