Kampmann Melissa S. Takes $2.81 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Kampmann Melissa S. acquired a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,000. AON comprises approximately 2.7% of Kampmann Melissa S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805 over the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.36.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $316.55. 26,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,887. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $280.89 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The firm has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.39.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

