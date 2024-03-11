Kampmann Melissa S. Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Kampmann Melissa S. acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,000. S&P Global accounts for about 2.6% of Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in S&P Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,434,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,786,766,000 after purchasing an additional 282,966 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,381,982,000 after buying an additional 19,422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,807,000 after buying an additional 428,737 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $1,112,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $424.42. 84,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,439. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.14 and a 12-month high of $461.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James increased their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.25.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

