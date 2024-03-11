Keith Glennan Buys 100,000 Shares of Freedom Care Group Holdings Limited (ASX:FCG) Stock

Freedom Care Group Holdings Limited (ASX:FCG – Get Free Report) insider Keith Glennan bought 100,000 shares of Freedom Care Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$16,000.00 ($10,389.61).
Keith Glennan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 10th, Keith Glennan acquired 200,000 shares of Freedom Care Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$36,200.00 ($23,506.49).
Freedom Care Group Price Performance
About Freedom Care Group
