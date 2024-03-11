Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Receives C$36.32 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$36.50.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Keyera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.
Keyera Trading Down 1.2 %
Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.59 billion. Keyera had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.8835386 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Keyera Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.
Keyera Company Profile
Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Keyera
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Here’s The One Pet Stock That’s Not in the Doghouse
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Medtronic is a Dividend Aristocrat That Keeps Gaining
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Ulta Beauty Is the Value Play You Must Hold This Decade
Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.