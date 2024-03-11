Kier Group (LON:KIE) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Kier Group (LON:KIE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.67) price target on the stock.

Kier Group Stock Up 2.6 %

KIE stock opened at GBX 142.60 ($1.81) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 124.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 110.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80. Kier Group has a 1-year low of GBX 64 ($0.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 147.40 ($1.87). The stock has a market cap of £636.59 million, a P/E ratio of 1,584.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Kier Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Kier Group’s payout ratio is 55,555.56%.

Kier Group Company Profile

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

