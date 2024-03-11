Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Receives $20.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 533,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 54,184 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,642,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327,755 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,955,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,250 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

