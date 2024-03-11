Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KGS. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Gas Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of KGS opened at $25.50 on Friday. Kodiak Gas Services has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,984,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,706,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,112,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,279,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,695,000 after acquiring an additional 215,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,117,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after acquiring an additional 149,953 shares during the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

