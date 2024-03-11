Komodo Trading 1.8% Higher This Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Komodo has a total market cap of $48.91 million and $3.17 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Komodo has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000499 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00075529 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00045620 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00018375 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,582,208 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.