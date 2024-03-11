Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Robert W. Baird

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KFY. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair raised Korn Ferry from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.75.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $65.60 on Thursday. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $69.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 181.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

