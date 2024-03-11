Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,068,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,550 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $31,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 6.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,696,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,505,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,314,000 after acquiring an additional 151,135 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 3,628.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,387,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,048,000 after acquiring an additional 16,920,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 22.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,718,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Kyndryl by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,097,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,998,000 after purchasing an additional 141,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $21.50 on Monday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.14). Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Kyndryl from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna raised shares of Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

