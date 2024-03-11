Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 102.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,219,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.61% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $446,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Divincenzo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $107,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,881.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Divincenzo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $107,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,881.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $53,668.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,670,756. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE LH opened at $217.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $174.20 and a twelve month high of $234.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 61.67%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile



Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Articles

