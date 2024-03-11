Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Holdings Decreased by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for 1.2% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Lam Research news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,523 shares of company stock worth $12,189,522 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $811.68.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX traded down $28.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $927.77. The company had a trading volume of 525,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $856.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $739.01. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $467.02 and a twelve month high of $1,007.39. The company has a market capitalization of $121.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

