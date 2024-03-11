Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas decreased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Lamb Weston comprises 1.2% of USA Financial Formulas’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $963,653,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,280,050,000 after acquiring an additional 494,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,827,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $669,889,000 after acquiring an additional 154,165 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,417,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,986,000 after acquiring an additional 77,937 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,103,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,012,000 after acquiring an additional 59,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.20.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LW traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,921. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.73%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

