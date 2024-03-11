Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

Investment analysts at BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.20.

Shares of LW opened at $101.19 on Monday. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $117.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,653,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,280,050,000 after acquiring an additional 494,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,827,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $669,889,000 after purchasing an additional 154,165 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,220,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,417,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,986,000 after buying an additional 77,937 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

