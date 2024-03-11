Lancashire (LON:LRE) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 800 ($10.15) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.15) to GBX 825 ($10.47) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 795 ($10.09) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.52) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 738.33 ($9.37).

Shares of Lancashire stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 634 ($8.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 405.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 622.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 608.31. The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,546.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.61. Lancashire has a 52 week low of GBX 502.87 ($6.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 690 ($8.76).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.86%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,926.83%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

