Lancashire (LON:LRE) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 800 ($10.15) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.52) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.15) to GBX 825 ($10.47) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 795 ($10.09) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lancashire currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 738.33 ($9.37).

Shares of LRE traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 634 ($8.05). 337,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,177. Lancashire has a 52 week low of GBX 502.87 ($6.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 690 ($8.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 405.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 622.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 608.31. The company has a market cap of £1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,546.34, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 5.86%. Lancashire’s payout ratio is 2,926.83%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

