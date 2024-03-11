Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Major Shareholder Purchases $57,409,487.05 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $62.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.80. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $100.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Lantheus by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lantheus by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 534.1% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNTH. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.14.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

