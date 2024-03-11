LanzaTech Global (LNZA) versus Its Competitors Critical Survey

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare LanzaTech Global to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

LanzaTech Global has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LanzaTech Global’s competitors have a beta of -92.26, meaning that their average stock price is 9,326% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get LanzaTech Global alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LanzaTech Global and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LanzaTech Global $62.63 million -$130,000.00 -3.38 LanzaTech Global Competitors $4.38 billion $47.47 million 6.78

Profitability

LanzaTech Global’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than LanzaTech Global. LanzaTech Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares LanzaTech Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LanzaTech Global -214.11% -95.22% -51.16% LanzaTech Global Competitors 11.06% -375.55% -0.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.9% of LanzaTech Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for LanzaTech Global and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LanzaTech Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 LanzaTech Global Competitors 379 924 1341 60 2.40

LanzaTech Global presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 183.02%. As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 13.11%. Given LanzaTech Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LanzaTech Global is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

LanzaTech Global competitors beat LanzaTech Global on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

LanzaTech Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LanzaTech Global, Inc. operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA. LanzaTech Global, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for LanzaTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LanzaTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.