Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Down 4.8%

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.29 and last traded at $6.29. Approximately 1,874 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 7,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LVRO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lavoro in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lavoro in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $618.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.10 million. Lavoro had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lavoro Limited will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lavoro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lavoro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lavoro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lavoro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lavoro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,550,000. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

