LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Purchased by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 22.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries stock opened at $115.50 on Monday. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $100.25 and a 52 week high of $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.49.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $837.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.99 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 166.01%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.20.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

