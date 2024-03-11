Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Has $15.01 Million Stock Holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the period. VSE accounts for about 9.0% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in VSE were worth $15,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of VSE by 789.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in VSE by 333.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in VSE in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of VSE by 18.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC traded down $1.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.95. 82,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,440. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.66. VSE Co. has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

VSE Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

VSEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VSE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VSEC

VSE Company Profile

(Free Report)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.