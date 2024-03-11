Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF-A) Upgraded by Barrington Research to Outperform

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF-A – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.86% from the stock’s previous close.
Lions Gate Entertainment Stock Performance
NYSE LGF-A opened at $9.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23.
About Lions Gate Entertainment
