Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF-A) Upgraded by Barrington Research to Outperform

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF-A – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Lions Gate Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE LGF-A opened at $9.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

