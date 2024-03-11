Litecoin Cash Hits Market Capitalization of $4.59 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $4.59 million and $676.82 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 798,254,356 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 798,232,949.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0041198 USD and is down -25.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $967.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
