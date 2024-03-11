LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RAMP. Susquehanna raised their price target on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.75.

LiveRamp Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:RAMP opened at $34.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.79. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $42.66. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -158.59 and a beta of 1.00.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. LiveRamp had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at LiveRamp

In other news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LiveRamp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

