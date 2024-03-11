LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LL Flooring Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE LL opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $62.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.90. LL Flooring has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Get LL Flooring alerts:

Institutional Trading of LL Flooring

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of LL Flooring in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LL Flooring in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LL Flooring in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

About LL Flooring

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.