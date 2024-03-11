Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2024

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYGGet Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on LYG shares. Morgan Stanley raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,285,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 411,188 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,281,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 735,219 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 26.1% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 273,526 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 23.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 707,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 134,075 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Free Report

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.