Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on LYG shares. Morgan Stanley raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,285,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 411,188 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,281,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 735,219 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 26.1% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 273,526 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 23.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 707,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 134,075 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

