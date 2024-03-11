loanDepot (LDI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th. Analysts expect loanDepot to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

loanDepot Price Performance

NYSE:LDI opened at $2.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $854.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 3.13. loanDepot has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.75 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 59,352 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $196,455.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,076,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,900.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,777 shares of company stock valued at $547,838. 83.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Further Reading

