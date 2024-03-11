Locus Chain (LOCUS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $323,024.72

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $35.00 million and $323,024.72 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

