LooksRare Achieves Market Capitalization of $174.55 Million (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 11th. Over the last week, LooksRare has traded 38% higher against the US dollar. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $174.55 million and approximately $16.05 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

