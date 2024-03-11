Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel cut its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,383 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,248,000 after buying an additional 44,141 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 95,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,291,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $112,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 18.7% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 885,549 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $341,477,000 after purchasing an additional 139,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 10.0% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.87.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ LULU traded down $4.90 on Monday, reaching $455.49. 291,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,478. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.06. The company has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

See Also

