Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 11.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 252,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 49,091 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,567,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,671,000 after buying an additional 44,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUMN traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,620,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,094,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73.

Insider Activity at Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 70.74%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 272,019 shares in the company, valued at $399,867.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lumen Technologies news, Director T Michael Glenn acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,867.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Fowler bought 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $56,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 216,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,783.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 113,500 shares of company stock worth $174,780 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lumen Technologies

(Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.