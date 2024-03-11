MAGIC 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $94.78 Million (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. MAGIC has a market cap of $368.27 million and $94.78 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAGIC token can currently be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00001960 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MAGIC has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MAGIC

MAGIC’s launch date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 347,714,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,697,796 tokens. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao.

Buying and Selling MAGIC

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic (MAGIC) is a decentralized digital token operating on the Ethereum blockchain, following the ERC-20 token standard. It facilitates transactions within its ecosystem. The Magic platform aims to revolutionize digital asset transfer and management, providing seamless, decentralized exchanges, digital asset management, and integration with various digital marketplaces. MAGIC tokens are used to pay for transaction fees, access exclusive services, and participate in governance. The founders of the Magic (MAGIC) token are John Patten, Karel Vuong, and Gaarp.”

