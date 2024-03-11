Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of MX opened at $5.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.78. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $50.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

