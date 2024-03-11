Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAIN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $45.85 on Wednesday. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $36.48 and a 12 month high of $46.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 945.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 562.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

