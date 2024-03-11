Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Hits New 52-Week High at $252.32

Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 252.32 ($3.20) and last traded at GBX 250.04 ($3.17), with a volume of 99433 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 244.45 ($3.10).

Majedie Investments Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 228.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 214.23. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23. The firm has a market cap of £132.52 million, a PE ratio of 788.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Majedie Investments alerts:

Majedie Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Majedie Investments’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Majedie Investments’s payout ratio is currently 2,258.06%.

Majedie Investments Company Profile

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Majedie Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majedie Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.