Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.15

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.15 and last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 712780 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -68.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 42.36% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $157.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($6.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manchester United plc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United during the second quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Manchester United by 4,255.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Manchester United by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Manchester United during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Manchester United by 1,267.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

