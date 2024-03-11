Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

MARA has been the subject of several other reports. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Marathon Digital from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.47.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Price Performance

Marathon Digital stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. Marathon Digital has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average is $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 30.50, a quick ratio of 30.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 5.39.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $156.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 48.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Digital will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 752.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.