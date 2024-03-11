Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Invst LLC

Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MPC traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $179.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,193. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.28. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $181.18. The company has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MPC. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.83.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

