MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.30

Shares of MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.00), with a volume of 3345314 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

MAST Energy Developments Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of £1.01 million, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of -0.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul Venter sold 14,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £140,000 ($177,687.52). 54.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAST Energy Developments Company Profile

MAST Energy Developments PLC engages in the development and production of power generation projects in the United Kingdom. It operates Pyebridge project, a 9 MW reserve power (RP) plant located in Derbyshir; Bordesley Project, a 5 MW gas powered RP site; Rochdale Project, a 4.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP site located in the West Midlands; the Hindlip project, a 7.5 MW capacity gas-powered standby generation facility located in Worcester; and the Stather, a 2.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP plant located in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire.

