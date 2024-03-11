Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives $47.37 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.37.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,374,000 after acquiring an additional 26,902 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $33.90 on Monday. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average of $36.57.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 313.95% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

