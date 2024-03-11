Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives $47.37 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.37.
Several analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $33.90 on Monday. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average of $36.57.
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 313.95% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
