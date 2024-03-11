Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Hits New 52-Week High at $90.29

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.29 and last traded at $90.26, with a volume of 3537075 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.35.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 31,997.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,022,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,244,881,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 17.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,252,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,051,000 after acquiring an additional 632,847 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 36,115.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,850,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,884 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,874,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 46.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,624,000 after purchasing an additional 407,893 shares during the last quarter.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

