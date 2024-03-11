MaxCyte (MXCT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th. Analysts expect MaxCyte to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MaxCyte Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of MaxCyte stock opened at $3.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.14 million, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.36. MaxCyte has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum began coverage on MaxCyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Insider Transactions at MaxCyte

In related news, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxCyte

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXCT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in MaxCyte during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in MaxCyte during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in MaxCyte by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MaxCyte by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in MaxCyte by 403.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

