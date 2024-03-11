MaxCyte (MXCT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2024

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCTGet Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th. Analysts expect MaxCyte to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MaxCyte Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of MaxCyte stock opened at $3.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.14 million, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.36. MaxCyte has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum began coverage on MaxCyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MXCT

Insider Transactions at MaxCyte

In related news, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxCyte

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXCT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in MaxCyte during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in MaxCyte during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in MaxCyte by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MaxCyte by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in MaxCyte by 403.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MaxCyte

(Get Free Report)

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT)

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.