Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Shares Gap Down to $12.27

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.27, but opened at $11.83. Metals Acquisition shares last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 1,539 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTAL. National Bank Financial started coverage on Metals Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Eight Capital set a $15.00 target price on shares of Metals Acquisition and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Metals Acquisition currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

Metals Acquisition Trading Down 3.6 %

Institutional Trading of Metals Acquisition

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTAL. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the first quarter worth $108,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the third quarter worth $210,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the third quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Metals Acquisition by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 56,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. The company operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

See Also

