Meter Governance Price Tops $3.06 on Major Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $3.06 or 0.00004241 BTC on popular exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $80.30 million and $920,007.17 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,261,823 coins and its circulating supply is 26,217,092 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,204,139 with 26,159,408 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.95817479 USD and is up 3.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $587,401.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

