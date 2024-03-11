Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 7.4% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $135.28 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.42 and a 1-year high of $153.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.09 and a 200 day moving average of $137.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total transaction of $119,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,665.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 278,859 shares of company stock valued at $39,178,332. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

