Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$22.50

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MI.UN. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$15.75 to C$19.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.10.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Stock Performance

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

TSE MI.UN opened at C$17.19 on Friday. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52-week low of C$12.81 and a 52-week high of C$17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.43, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$685.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$16.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.04.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

