MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE MIXT opened at $9.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.15. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $205.64 million, a PE ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.02 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 8.45%. On average, analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MiX Telematics

About MiX Telematics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV purchased a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,753,000. Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 452,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter worth about $7,718,000. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.